3013 High Landing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Pride of ownership shows throughout! This quintessential home is the home you've been dreaming of, 4-bed 3-bath w study offers an abundance of natural light. Explore your culinary side in this spacious kitchen w ss appliances, granite, large island & ample cabinet space, light, bright & charming, beautiful open concept w breakfast bar into family room. Gorgeous hardwood floors in foyer, dining, study & living area. Secluded master retreat w walk-in closet, sep shower & vanities. Situated in Dominion At Lakeview community, walking distance to award winning Robertson Elementary. Faces EAST! Enjoy the fun w community amenities including 5 pools, ponds, trails & play grounds. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included.