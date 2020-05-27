2972 Portsocall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room new construction

Beautiful home served by Frisco ISD located in the master planned community of Enclave at Lakeview featuring pools, parks, trails & more! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a luxurious master bath. Its bright, open and spacious layout offers a master plus guest bedroom down, large gameroom and media room up plus a private backyard patio perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, a butlers pantry, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location with Dallas North Tollway, shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away!