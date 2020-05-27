All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 6 2019 at 9:52 AM

2972 Portsocall Drive

2972 Portsocall Dr
Location

2972 Portsocall Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful home served by Frisco ISD located in the master planned community of Enclave at Lakeview featuring pools, parks, trails & more! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a luxurious master bath. Its bright, open and spacious layout offers a master plus guest bedroom down, large gameroom and media room up plus a private backyard patio perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, a butlers pantry, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location with Dallas North Tollway, shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have any available units?
2972 Portsocall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2972 Portsocall Drive have?
Some of 2972 Portsocall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Portsocall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Portsocall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Portsocall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2972 Portsocall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Portsocall Drive offers parking.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 Portsocall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2972 Portsocall Drive has a pool.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2972 Portsocall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2972 Portsocall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Portsocall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2972 Portsocall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

