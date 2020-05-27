2972 Portsocall Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home served by Frisco ISD located in the master planned community of Enclave at Lakeview featuring pools, parks, trails & more! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a luxurious master bath. Its bright, open and spacious layout offers a master plus guest bedroom down, large gameroom and media room up plus a private backyard patio perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, a butlers pantry, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location with Dallas North Tollway, shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away!