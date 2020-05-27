2801 Watercress Drive

Amenities
Adorable one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in the highly sought-after Sunset Point subdivision. Large open living area with fireplace; open to dining area and large tile kitchen with all stainless appliances including a microwave, brand new fridge all complimented by a precious 'lil breakfast nook. Split bedrooms with Master bedroom in the back, master bath has separate shower & garden tub; 3 other bedrooms are good sized with large walk-in closets; 2 car garage. Beautifully Managed Community offers jogging trails, private pond, pool, etc. Move-in ready immediately! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**