2801 Watercress Drive

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in the highly sought-after Sunset Point subdivision. Large open living area with fireplace; open to dining area and large tile kitchen with all stainless appliances including a microwave, brand new fridge all complimented by a precious 'lil breakfast nook. Split bedrooms with Master bedroom in the back, master bath has separate shower & garden tub; 3 other bedrooms are good sized with large walk-in closets; 2 car garage. Beautifully Managed Community offers jogging trails, private pond, pool, etc. Move-in ready immediately! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**