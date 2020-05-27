All apartments in Little Elm
2801 Watercress Drive

Location

2801 Watercress Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in the highly sought-after Sunset Point subdivision. Large open living area with fireplace; open to dining area and large tile kitchen with all stainless appliances including a microwave, brand new fridge all complimented by a precious 'lil breakfast nook. Split bedrooms with Master bedroom in the back, master bath has separate shower & garden tub; 3 other bedrooms are good sized with large walk-in closets; 2 car garage. Beautifully Managed Community offers jogging trails, private pond, pool, etc. Move-in ready immediately! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Watercress Drive have any available units?
2801 Watercress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2801 Watercress Drive have?
Some of 2801 Watercress Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Watercress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Watercress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Watercress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Watercress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Watercress Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Watercress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Watercress Drive has a pool.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Watercress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Watercress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Watercress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Watercress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

