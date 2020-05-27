2760 Morning Song Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beatiful views and nice backyard! Open floorplan 4 year old home with 3 beds 2 baths + STUDY. Gorgeous front covered front porch large enough for a swing and additional furniture. Office with french doors in the front, addtional two bedrooms split from the master bedroom. Hardwoods and carpet tastefully balanced throughout home. Large closets in all. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances. Property backs up to conservation land leading out to Lake Lewisville. Loads of privacy and wildlife! Dont miss this one.