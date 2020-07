Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Frisco ISD! 4th bedroom could be used as an office if needed. Added custom features thru out the home! Kitchen has upgraded custom cabinets, granite counter tops and computer work station! Breakfast area, family room, huge master with extended custom shower! Community pool, park, playground and pond. Pets are on a case by case basis.