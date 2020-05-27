2741 Evening Mist Dr

Amenities
FRISCO ISD!! Bright open concept layout w/ 3 bed - Property Id: 126529
FRISCO ISD!! Bright open concept layout with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining, study and an enclosed game room - could be up to a 5 bedroom home! Enjoy a large backyard with covered patio in the great community of Sunset Pointe, which includes community amenities of pool, parks and playgrounds. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Enjoy fresh fruit this summer with peach, plum and apple trees in the backyard. Pets accepted with pet deposit. 12 month + lease with approved application and one month's deposit.
