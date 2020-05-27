2741 Evening Mist Dr

All apartments in Little Elm
Location

2741 Evening Mist Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FRISCO ISD!! Bright open concept layout w/ 3 bed - Property Id: 126529

FRISCO ISD!! Bright open concept layout with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining, study and an enclosed game room - could be up to a 5 bedroom home! Enjoy a large backyard with covered patio in the great community of Sunset Pointe, which includes community amenities of pool, parks and playgrounds. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Enjoy fresh fruit this summer with peach, plum and apple trees in the backyard. Pets accepted with pet deposit. 12 month + lease with approved application and one month's deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126529
Property Id 126529

(RLNE4930655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

