Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Frisco ISD!! Come see this beautiful home in a great neighborhood. This is a great home that has been well maintained. Laminate floors throughout with beautiful kitchen, master retreat, covered back patio, large deck in back yard for entertaining and many amenities with the neighborhood. Walking trails, pools, events and much more!