2732 Evening Mist Drive

Amenities
Gorgeously Adorable 1 story 3 bed 2 bath nuzzled in a beautiful neighborhood available for immediate move in!
Well Maintained and recently upgraded with new paint throughout entire home and new flooring in the living room, back hallway, and all bedrooms.
Spacious open floor plan boasts high ceilings, a fireplace, walk thru kitchen and dining area, mud room from 2 car garage entry, seperate shower and oval tub in master bath, and a large backyard.
Neighborhood offers:
- 4 swimming pools
- 4 playgrounds
- Basketball court
- Walking trails
- 3 Stocked fishing ponds