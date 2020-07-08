This wonderful one-story home is located in a highly desirable community in Frisco ISD. Perfect layout with kitchen that opens to the family room and the 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Island and large breakfast area. House has been remodeled with new wooden floors and the whole house neutrally painted..Excellent location and monthly payment includes cable. Convenient shopping and dinning. Vacant and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have any available units?
2725 Sunlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2725 Sunlight Drive have?
Some of 2725 Sunlight Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Sunlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Sunlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.