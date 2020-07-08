2725 Sunlight Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful one-story home is located in a highly desirable community in Frisco ISD. Perfect layout with kitchen that opens to the family room and the 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Island and large breakfast area. House has been remodeled with new wooden floors and the whole house neutrally painted..Excellent location and monthly payment includes cable. Convenient shopping and dinning. Vacant and ready to move in!