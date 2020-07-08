All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2725 Sunlight Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 AM

2725 Sunlight Drive

2725 Sunlight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Sunlight Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful one-story home is located in a highly desirable community in Frisco ISD. Perfect layout with kitchen that opens to the family room and the 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Island and large breakfast area. House has been remodeled with new wooden floors and the whole house neutrally painted..Excellent location and monthly payment includes cable. Convenient shopping and dinning. Vacant and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have any available units?
2725 Sunlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2725 Sunlight Drive have?
Some of 2725 Sunlight Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Sunlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Sunlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Sunlight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Sunlight Drive offers parking.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Sunlight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Sunlight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

