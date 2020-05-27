All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2713 Vasey Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2713 Vasey Oak Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:07 PM

2713 Vasey Oak Drive

2713 Vasey Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2713 Vasey Oaks Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One story Beauty.in a super quiet residential location near Frisco shopping area. 4 bed-2 bath. This can be used as a 3 bed and an office home too. Laminated wood and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen. Easy application process. Huge backyard. Community pool is close. One Pet less than 20 pounds allowed with an extra monthly charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have any available units?
2713 Vasey Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have?
Some of 2713 Vasey Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Vasey Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Vasey Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Vasey Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District