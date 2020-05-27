One story Beauty.in a super quiet residential location near Frisco shopping area. 4 bed-2 bath. This can be used as a 3 bed and an office home too. Laminated wood and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen. Easy application process. Huge backyard. Community pool is close. One Pet less than 20 pounds allowed with an extra monthly charge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have any available units?
2713 Vasey Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have?
Some of 2713 Vasey Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Vasey Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Vasey Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Vasey Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Vasey Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Vasey Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
