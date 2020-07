Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely one-story home is in the great master-planned Sunset Pointe with lakes, trails, pool and park nearby. Cook with gas in the kitchen and enjoy the open concept kitchen overlooking a large backyard. Ceiling fans and split bedrooms too. Come see it!