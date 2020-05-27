All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:28 PM

26850 East Us 380

26850 University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26850 University Drive, Little Elm, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
At The Mansions 3Eighty, you are invited to join a unique community that offers a signature living experience. Take a dip in the salt water infinity pool while palms sway overhead; Dine poolside at the open air outdoor kitchen. We've put forth considerable thought so that you can achieve complete relaxation. Work up a sweat at our 24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theater that is available on your time. Our 14 Bedroom townhomes feature modern stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, contemporary track lighting & designer pendants, marble jetted garden Jacuzzi tubs, expansive closets, and one- & two-Car attached garages with private driveways.Experience luxury without compromise at The Mansions 3Eighty- conveniently located just west of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) on Hwy 380 (University). A quick drive south on DNT is Frisco, the esteemed Most Successful City in the Nation. Denton, UNT, & TWU are just a short trip west on Hwy 380.The Mansions 3Eighty is in close proximity to Toyota Headquarters, Capital One, PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Wade Park, Liberty Mutual, and the many shops at Stonebriar Centre.Call today to reserve your brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26850 East Us 380 have any available units?
26850 East Us 380 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 26850 East Us 380 have?
Some of 26850 East Us 380's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26850 East Us 380 currently offering any rent specials?
26850 East Us 380 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26850 East Us 380 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26850 East Us 380 is pet friendly.
Does 26850 East Us 380 offer parking?
Yes, 26850 East Us 380 offers parking.
Does 26850 East Us 380 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26850 East Us 380 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26850 East Us 380 have a pool?
Yes, 26850 East Us 380 has a pool.
Does 26850 East Us 380 have accessible units?
No, 26850 East Us 380 does not have accessible units.
Does 26850 East Us 380 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26850 East Us 380 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26850 East Us 380 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26850 East Us 380 does not have units with air conditioning.

