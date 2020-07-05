2673 Calmwater Drive

Amenities

BACK ON MARKET!~BEAUTIFUL LITTLE ELM 1 STORY 3-2.5-2 READY FOR NEW TENANTS IN JULY!~FRISCO ISD & SHORT WALK TO ROBERSON ELEMENTARY~Lrg Eat-In Gourmet Kitchen with Island,Breakfast Bar,Gas Cooktop & abundant cabinet-counter space*Spacious Living,Fireplace with Gas Logs & TV Niche*Front 2nd Dining,optional 2nd Living, Seating or Game area with Half Bath*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg Owner's retreat,Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 sink Vanity & walk-in Closet*Luxury wood look Vinyl Plank & Tile floors with upgraded lighting & accent 2 tone Paint*6 ft Privacy fenced backyard with Patio,Pergola & corner Stone water feature & MORE*LIMIT 1 DOG WITH OWNER'S ADVANCED APPROVAL*NO SMOKING, SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED