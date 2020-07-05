All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

2673 Calmwater Drive

2673 Calmwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2673 Calmwater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET!~BEAUTIFUL LITTLE ELM 1 STORY 3-2.5-2 READY FOR NEW TENANTS IN JULY!~FRISCO ISD & SHORT WALK TO ROBERSON ELEMENTARY~Lrg Eat-In Gourmet Kitchen with Island,Breakfast Bar,Gas Cooktop & abundant cabinet-counter space*Spacious Living,Fireplace with Gas Logs & TV Niche*Front 2nd Dining,optional 2nd Living, Seating or Game area with Half Bath*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg Owner's retreat,Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 sink Vanity & walk-in Closet*Luxury wood look Vinyl Plank & Tile floors with upgraded lighting & accent 2 tone Paint*6 ft Privacy fenced backyard with Patio,Pergola & corner Stone water feature & MORE*LIMIT 1 DOG WITH OWNER'S ADVANCED APPROVAL*NO SMOKING, SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have any available units?
2673 Calmwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2673 Calmwater Drive have?
Some of 2673 Calmwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 Calmwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2673 Calmwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 Calmwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2673 Calmwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2673 Calmwater Drive offers parking.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2673 Calmwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have a pool?
No, 2673 Calmwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2673 Calmwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2673 Calmwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2673 Calmwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2673 Calmwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

