2663 Greyhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

Check out this beautiful former model home with tons of upgrades! This home is an open concept with an eat in kitchen, office, formal dining, master suite and guest bedroom downstairs. Big Vaulted ceilings in the foyer makes this house feel big, open & bright. The kitchen features a gas cooktop, SS appliances, an island with granite, cabinets galore, and tons of space for cooking with ample countertop space. Master en suite has big walk in closet & attached laundry room! Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath, big media room, game room and loft area that is a great play room for the kids. The spacious backyard has a covered porch for grilling out! Easy access to DNT & 121, The Star, & Legacy West.