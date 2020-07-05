All apartments in Little Elm
2663 Greyhawk Drive

2663 Greyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2663 Greyhawk Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Check out this beautiful former model home with tons of upgrades! This home is an open concept with an eat in kitchen, office, formal dining, master suite and guest bedroom downstairs. Big Vaulted ceilings in the foyer makes this house feel big, open & bright. The kitchen features a gas cooktop, SS appliances, an island with granite, cabinets galore, and tons of space for cooking with ample countertop space. Master en suite has big walk in closet & attached laundry room! Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath, big media room, game room and loft area that is a great play room for the kids. The spacious backyard has a covered porch for grilling out! Easy access to DNT & 121, The Star, & Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have any available units?
2663 Greyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have?
Some of 2663 Greyhawk Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2663 Greyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2663 Greyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 Greyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2663 Greyhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2663 Greyhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2663 Greyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have a pool?
No, 2663 Greyhawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2663 Greyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2663 Greyhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2663 Greyhawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2663 Greyhawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

