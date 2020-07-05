All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:40 PM

2640 Redcedar Dr

2640 Redcedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Redcedar Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 01/31/20 This lovely 3 bedroom two bath home has 1607 sq ft and is located in Frisco ISD at the city line of Little Elm and Frisco. Two fridges are included with one in the kitchen and one in the garage. House has mainly hardwood and tile flooring with new carpet in the master. Rent is very affordable for a house in this location. It is clean and well kept. The yard is a very nice size also. Sprinkler system must be used in the summer months and air filters changed every three months. House must be kept in clean condition. No smoking allowed please and no dogs. One cat is ok.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4955603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have any available units?
2640 Redcedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2640 Redcedar Dr have?
Some of 2640 Redcedar Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Redcedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Redcedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Redcedar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Redcedar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Redcedar Dr offers parking.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Redcedar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have a pool?
No, 2640 Redcedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 2640 Redcedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Redcedar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Redcedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2640 Redcedar Dr has units with air conditioning.

