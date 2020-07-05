2640 Redcedar Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 01/31/20 This lovely 3 bedroom two bath home has 1607 sq ft and is located in Frisco ISD at the city line of Little Elm and Frisco. Two fridges are included with one in the kitchen and one in the garage. House has mainly hardwood and tile flooring with new carpet in the master. Rent is very affordable for a house in this location. It is clean and well kept. The yard is a very nice size also. Sprinkler system must be used in the summer months and air filters changed every three months. House must be kept in clean condition. No smoking allowed please and no dogs. One cat is ok.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4955603)