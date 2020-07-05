2632 Pecan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot in Little Elm! This home has it all! kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring in the second living room, large open layout, formal dining room, fresh paint, large backyard with covered deck and outside storage. Premium location with Lewisville Lake and the Trails of Frisco golf club nearby. 15 minutes away from the Toyota Stadium, future home of the Dallas Cowboys training center, shopping, and much more. The home will not last long!



Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent



Specialized Property Management, Broker



License #0375514



817-500-9408



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.