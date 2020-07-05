All apartments in Little Elm
2632 Pecan Drive

2632 Pecan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Pecan Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot in Little Elm! This home has it all! kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring in the second living room, large open layout, formal dining room, fresh paint, large backyard with covered deck and outside storage. Premium location with Lewisville Lake and the Trails of Frisco golf club nearby. 15 minutes away from the Toyota Stadium, future home of the Dallas Cowboys training center, shopping, and much more. The home will not last long!

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Pecan Drive have any available units?
2632 Pecan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2632 Pecan Drive have?
Some of 2632 Pecan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Pecan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Pecan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Pecan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Pecan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive offer parking?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive have a pool?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Pecan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Pecan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

