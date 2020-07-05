All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 22 2019 at 9:56 AM

2621 Salt Maker Way

2621 Salt Maker Way · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Salt Maker Way, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 large living areas. Massive kitchen features black appliances and lots of counter and storage space. Downstairs features one bedroom and a full bathroom, upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with dual closets. Upstairs features a second family room that makes a perfect game room. Backyard features lots of space and is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from DNT and 121. Lots of new businesses in the area and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have any available units?
2621 Salt Maker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2621 Salt Maker Way have?
Some of 2621 Salt Maker Way's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Salt Maker Way currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Salt Maker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Salt Maker Way pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Salt Maker Way offers parking.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have a pool?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have accessible units?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Salt Maker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Salt Maker Way does not have units with air conditioning.

