2621 Salt Maker Way

Amenities

garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 large living areas. Massive kitchen features black appliances and lots of counter and storage space. Downstairs features one bedroom and a full bathroom, upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with dual closets. Upstairs features a second family room that makes a perfect game room. Backyard features lots of space and is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from DNT and 121. Lots of new businesses in the area and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.