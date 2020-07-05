All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2613 Waterdance Drive

2613 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
garage
Grand home in Sunset Pointe available now! 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bath, formal dining room, game room and large private yard with a gated dog run. Covered front and back porch, hardwoods through the downstairs main areas, arched walkways, built in nooks and tall ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, designer back splash, and built in wine rack will invite any home cooks or entertainers! Private downstairs master and en suite bath with walk in closet and soaking tub to relax. Additional bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, walk in closets and game room. View today before it's gone tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2613 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2613 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2613 Waterdance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Waterdance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Waterdance Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Waterdance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

