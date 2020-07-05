2613 Waterdance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking garage

Grand home in Sunset Pointe available now! 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bath, formal dining room, game room and large private yard with a gated dog run. Covered front and back porch, hardwoods through the downstairs main areas, arched walkways, built in nooks and tall ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, designer back splash, and built in wine rack will invite any home cooks or entertainers! Private downstairs master and en suite bath with walk in closet and soaking tub to relax. Additional bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, walk in closets and game room. View today before it's gone tomorrow!