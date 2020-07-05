2549 Saddlehorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Looking for a warm cozy house in a sought after neighborhood in a great location? This one can be yours to own or rent! Warm and inviting home with master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms along with a game room upstairs. This one owner house has lots to offer with wood floors throughout living area and master bedroom, spacious living area, kitchen with lots of counters and cabinets Brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Ring door bell and Nest to stay with the house. Lushly landscaped backyard & plenty of room for a pool! Community features greenbelt, playground and pool.