Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2549 Saddlehorn Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:56 AM

2549 Saddlehorn Drive

2549 Saddlehorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2549 Saddlehorn Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Looking for a warm cozy house in a sought after neighborhood in a great location? This one can be yours to own or rent! Warm and inviting home with master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms along with a game room upstairs. This one owner house has lots to offer with wood floors throughout living area and master bedroom, spacious living area, kitchen with lots of counters and cabinets Brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Ring door bell and Nest to stay with the house. Lushly landscaped backyard & plenty of room for a pool! Community features greenbelt, playground and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have any available units?
2549 Saddlehorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have?
Some of 2549 Saddlehorn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Saddlehorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Saddlehorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Saddlehorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive has a pool.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 Saddlehorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2549 Saddlehorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

