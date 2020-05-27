All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2440 Kingsgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2440 Kingsgate Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:34 PM

2440 Kingsgate Drive

2440 Kingsgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2440 Kingsgate Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with media and game room! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and granite counters. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring in living, featuring a gas starter fireplace. Large Master down with study off entry. The game room features a full wet bar with mini-fridge & microwave! Media room could serve as a large bedroom. Nice sized backyard with covered porch and fully fenced. Small Dogs up to 15lbs welcome. Come check it out before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
2440 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 2440 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Kingsgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Kingsgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Kingsgate Drive offers parking.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Kingsgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2440 Kingsgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Kingsgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Kingsgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District