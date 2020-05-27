2440 Kingsgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with media and game room! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and granite counters. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring in living, featuring a gas starter fireplace. Large Master down with study off entry. The game room features a full wet bar with mini-fridge & microwave! Media room could serve as a large bedroom. Nice sized backyard with covered porch and fully fenced. Small Dogs up to 15lbs welcome. Come check it out before its gone!