Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Located in the center of Little Elm and one block from Frisco. Beautiful Landstar custom home with a huge media room! Lots of upgrades including but not limited to laminate floor throughout, granite countertop, SS appliances, iron sprindler, stone fireplace. Front and back porches. Large backyard. Sunscreen covers all windows to save your energy bill. Nice community pool. Landlord is a licensed realtor.