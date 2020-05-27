2345 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted & available for immediate occupancy. Versatile floorplan can be 6 bedrooms because separate Game Room has a door & WI closet. Prime location backing to tree-lined greenbelt only 3 blocks from community pool, park & pond in a scenic neighborhood with jogging paths. Short drive to Lewisville Lake, Toyota Center, Dallas Cowboys Frisco Star & more! View of the greenbelt from downstairs master suite, family room, breakfast nook & kitchen. All bedrooms are oversized and have WI closets. Big kitchen with WI pantry & white appliances, includes refrigerator. Front dining room can be a home office or living room. 3rd HVAC unit is for garage workshop or man cave. Huge backyard is ideal for pets or play.