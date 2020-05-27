All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2345 Magnolia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2345 Magnolia Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

2345 Magnolia Drive

2345 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2345 Magnolia Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted & available for immediate occupancy. Versatile floorplan can be 6 bedrooms because separate Game Room has a door & WI closet. Prime location backing to tree-lined greenbelt only 3 blocks from community pool, park & pond in a scenic neighborhood with jogging paths. Short drive to Lewisville Lake, Toyota Center, Dallas Cowboys Frisco Star & more! View of the greenbelt from downstairs master suite, family room, breakfast nook & kitchen. All bedrooms are oversized and have WI closets. Big kitchen with WI pantry & white appliances, includes refrigerator. Front dining room can be a home office or living room. 3rd HVAC unit is for garage workshop or man cave. Huge backyard is ideal for pets or play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
2345 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2345 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 2345 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2345 Magnolia Drive has a pool.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2345 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2345 Magnolia Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District