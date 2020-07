Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely maintained 1-Story Lease Property in Little Elm & Zoned for Frisco Independent School District! Property features open and airy floor plan, with tile and wood floors in the main living areas. Large backyard with covered patio and fruit trees. Enjoy this Lease Home for 1 Year or more! Home offers access to the Community Pool, Hiking and Jogging Trails. Schedule a viewing today!