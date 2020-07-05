All apartments in Little Elm
2329 Basswood Drive

2329 Basswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Basswood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
You are sure to fall in love with this meticulously updated home situated near all that Little Elm has to offer! Upon entry you'll find a shiplap wall bordering a flexible space that could be used for a formal dining room, living area or study. The kitchen features new appliances, painted cabinets & new lighting and opens to the main living space which showcases new flooring. Master bedroom and utility rooms are downstairs. Three spacious bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath and an oversized game room. New carpet has been installed throughout the entire upstairs. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the back patio in the Texas sized backyard. Be sure to see the complete list of updates in supplements!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Basswood Drive have any available units?
2329 Basswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2329 Basswood Drive have?
Some of 2329 Basswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Basswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Basswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Basswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Basswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Basswood Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Basswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Basswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Basswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Basswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Basswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Basswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

