2329 Basswood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

You are sure to fall in love with this meticulously updated home situated near all that Little Elm has to offer! Upon entry you'll find a shiplap wall bordering a flexible space that could be used for a formal dining room, living area or study. The kitchen features new appliances, painted cabinets & new lighting and opens to the main living space which showcases new flooring. Master bedroom and utility rooms are downstairs. Three spacious bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath and an oversized game room. New carpet has been installed throughout the entire upstairs. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the back patio in the Texas sized backyard. Be sure to see the complete list of updates in supplements!