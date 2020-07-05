2328 Crestridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

For Lease only - Beautiful one story home with special touches. Formal dining and family elegant laminate wood floors. Handsome study with french doors, Island kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, slate backsplash and abundant cabinet space. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large master with bay windows. Floored attic above garage for additional storage. Master and BR 4 are open as one large room, can be converted back. Extended patio, wonderful backyard. Must see.