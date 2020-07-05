All apartments in Little Elm
2328 Crestridge Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:31 AM

2328 Crestridge Drive

2328 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Crestridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease only - Beautiful one story home with special touches. Formal dining and family elegant laminate wood floors. Handsome study with french doors, Island kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, slate backsplash and abundant cabinet space. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large master with bay windows. Floored attic above garage for additional storage. Master and BR 4 are open as one large room, can be converted back. Extended patio, wonderful backyard. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
2328 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2328 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 2328 Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2328 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Crestridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Crestridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Crestridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

