2328 Crestridge Drive

Amenities
For Lease only - Beautiful one story home with special touches. Formal dining and family elegant laminate wood floors. Handsome study with french doors, Island kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, slate backsplash and abundant cabinet space. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large master with bay windows. Floored attic above garage for additional storage. Master and BR 4 are open as one large room, can be converted back. Extended patio, wonderful backyard. Must see.