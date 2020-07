Amenities

Fresh paint and new flooring. Great 4 bdrm home on cul-de-sac! There are stacked formals on your left as you enter home leading through to the kitchen, which is open to the breakfast nook and family room. The kitchen has a walk in pantry, flat-top elec range, and the side-by-side fridge stays. Large bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. Separate utility room with cabinets. Sep shower & tub in master; gas logs in FP; GDO; mature trees; sprinkler system. Walk to pool & playground.