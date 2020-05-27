2228 Penton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazingly remodeled property in Frisco ISD that is close to all big companies including Toyota. You are only a few miles from Lake Lewisville, grocery stores, restaurants, walking trails and parks! New wood floors downstairs, gorgeous kitchen and an amazing master retreat. There are two large living areas with an open concept kitchen, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are over-sized with one having the potential for a second master or game room. This home has lots of storage space with 3 storage closets and an additional one under the stairs. Fully finished garage with epoxy floors