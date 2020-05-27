All apartments in Little Elm
2228 Penton Way

2228 Penton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Penton Way, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazingly remodeled property in Frisco ISD that is close to all big companies including Toyota. You are only a few miles from Lake Lewisville, grocery stores, restaurants, walking trails and parks! New wood floors downstairs, gorgeous kitchen and an amazing master retreat. There are two large living areas with an open concept kitchen, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are over-sized with one having the potential for a second master or game room. This home has lots of storage space with 3 storage closets and an additional one under the stairs. Fully finished garage with epoxy floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Penton Way have any available units?
2228 Penton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2228 Penton Way have?
Some of 2228 Penton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Penton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Penton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Penton Way pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Penton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2228 Penton Way offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Penton Way offers parking.
Does 2228 Penton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Penton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Penton Way have a pool?
No, 2228 Penton Way does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Penton Way have accessible units?
No, 2228 Penton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Penton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Penton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Penton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Penton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

