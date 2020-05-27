All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:19 PM

2223 Meade Court

2223 Meade Court
Location

2223 Meade Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Location. Excellent exemplary FRISCO ISD schools! Spacious Open Floor plan 3 bed 2 bath home in established and quiet neighborhood. Large open kitchen, breakfast bar, breakfast nook over looking living room and formal dining, great for entertaining! Split bedrooms. Private master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, separate garden tube and shower. Clean and airy. Brand new carpet, 12mm laminate wood floor, and paint through out. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fan in living and all bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio. Great community with park, playground, and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Meade Court have any available units?
2223 Meade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2223 Meade Court have?
Some of 2223 Meade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Meade Court currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Meade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Meade Court pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Meade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2223 Meade Court offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Meade Court offers parking.
Does 2223 Meade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Meade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Meade Court have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Meade Court has a pool.
Does 2223 Meade Court have accessible units?
No, 2223 Meade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Meade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Meade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Meade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Meade Court does not have units with air conditioning.

