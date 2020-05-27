2223 Meade Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great Location. Excellent exemplary FRISCO ISD schools! Spacious Open Floor plan 3 bed 2 bath home in established and quiet neighborhood. Large open kitchen, breakfast bar, breakfast nook over looking living room and formal dining, great for entertaining! Split bedrooms. Private master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, separate garden tube and shower. Clean and airy. Brand new carpet, 12mm laminate wood floor, and paint through out. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fan in living and all bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio. Great community with park, playground, and pool.