Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2129 Megan Creek Drive

2129 Megan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Megan Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely home on a cul de sac. Greenbelt to the south & west with seasonal views of Lake Lewisville to the south and year-round views to the west. Features a flex room that can be used as additional living, dining, game room, bedroom or office. Master includes a sitting area with custom installed audio speakers. Kitchen upgraded to include induction cook top, custom quartz counter tops and glass back splash. Under and above cabinet lighting, custom pendant and dining area lighting. Dining area upgraded with additional custom installed cabinets and quartz counter top bar-buffet area. HOA includes swimming pools, workout activities and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
2129 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 2129 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2129 Megan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2129 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2129 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

