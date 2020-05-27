2129 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Lovely home on a cul de sac. Greenbelt to the south & west with seasonal views of Lake Lewisville to the south and year-round views to the west. Features a flex room that can be used as additional living, dining, game room, bedroom or office. Master includes a sitting area with custom installed audio speakers. Kitchen upgraded to include induction cook top, custom quartz counter tops and glass back splash. Under and above cabinet lighting, custom pendant and dining area lighting. Dining area upgraded with additional custom installed cabinets and quartz counter top bar-buffet area. HOA includes swimming pools, workout activities and clubhouse.