Beautiful like new HIGHLAND home that backs up to a tree line. Home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The Kitchen opens up to the family room and has plenty of natural light. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Spoonbill Drive have any available units?
1912 Spoonbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Spoonbill Drive have?
Some of 1912 Spoonbill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Spoonbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Spoonbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.