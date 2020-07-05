All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1908 Cliffrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1908 Cliffrose Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

1908 Cliffrose Drive

1908 Cliffrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1908 Cliffrose Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
volleyball court
Completely updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal dining, great size living, study, oversized kitchen and cozy backyard. Beautiful open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors and recent tile in the kitchen and breakfast area. The gourmet kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, beautiful granite c-tops, an island with additional storage, and overlooks a large living room with a fireplace. The oversized master includes a garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Designer paint throughout. Large backyard. Must see! COMMUNITY POOL! CONVENIENT LOCATION, MINUTES DO DNT, HWY 380 AND FM 423. Minutes away from Lake Lewisvile!Enjoy Little Elm park amenities: beach, volleyball, playgrounds, boat ramp, picnics!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have any available units?
1908 Cliffrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have?
Some of 1908 Cliffrose Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Cliffrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Cliffrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Cliffrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Cliffrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive offer parking?
No, 1908 Cliffrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Cliffrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Cliffrose Drive has a pool.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Cliffrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Cliffrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Cliffrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Cliffrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District