1908 Cliffrose Drive

Completely updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal dining, great size living, study, oversized kitchen and cozy backyard. Beautiful open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors and recent tile in the kitchen and breakfast area. The gourmet kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, beautiful granite c-tops, an island with additional storage, and overlooks a large living room with a fireplace. The oversized master includes a garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Designer paint throughout. Large backyard. Must see! COMMUNITY POOL! CONVENIENT LOCATION, MINUTES DO DNT, HWY 380 AND FM 423. Minutes away from Lake Lewisvile!Enjoy Little Elm park amenities: beach, volleyball, playgrounds, boat ramp, picnics!