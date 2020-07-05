All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1716 Yellowthroat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1716 Yellowthroat Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:21 AM

1716 Yellowthroat Drive

1716 Yellowthroat Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1716 Yellowthroat Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....Brand New, Never Lived in awesome 1 story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly sought after Paloma Creek Subdivision. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, dual vanities in master bath, separate shower, walk in closets, wood floors, tons of natural light, easy access to Frisco, McKinney, Denton, Great Schools. Great family friendly neighborhood. Huge covered patio in back yard, Paloma Creek is currently rated within the TOP 25 master-planned communities in the nation and is a MUST SEE with 4 pools, cabanas, sprawling trails, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have any available units?
1716 Yellowthroat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have?
Some of 1716 Yellowthroat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Yellowthroat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Yellowthroat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Yellowthroat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive offers parking.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive has a pool.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have accessible units?
No, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Yellowthroat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Yellowthroat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District