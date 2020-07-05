1716 Yellowthroat Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....Brand New, Never Lived in awesome 1 story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly sought after Paloma Creek Subdivision. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, dual vanities in master bath, separate shower, walk in closets, wood floors, tons of natural light, easy access to Frisco, McKinney, Denton, Great Schools. Great family friendly neighborhood. Huge covered patio in back yard, Paloma Creek is currently rated within the TOP 25 master-planned communities in the nation and is a MUST SEE with 4 pools, cabanas, sprawling trails, and more!