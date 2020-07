Amenities

Precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly acclaimed Robinson Ridge community. This cute lil' home opens to a large living area, then down the hallway to the two separate bedrooms; kitchen includes eating area, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Cute local parks and amenities with quick access to Hwy 380, Little Elm toll bridge or Dallas Tollway, the best of all worlds. **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**