All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1601 Princess Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1601 Princess Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

1601 Princess Lane

1601 Princess Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Princess Lane, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, spacious Living room with fireplace. Large open floor plan. Additional game room upstairs, formal living and dining room. Large master suite with walk in closet. Fenced in back yard. Self-tour is available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Princess Lane have any available units?
1601 Princess Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1601 Princess Lane have?
Some of 1601 Princess Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Princess Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Princess Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Princess Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Princess Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Princess Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Princess Lane offers parking.
Does 1601 Princess Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Princess Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Princess Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Princess Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Princess Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Princess Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Princess Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Princess Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Princess Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Princess Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District