1601 Princess Lane

Beautiful two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, spacious Living room with fireplace. Large open floor plan. Additional game room upstairs, formal living and dining room. Large master suite with walk in closet. Fenced in back yard. Self-tour is available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.