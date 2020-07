Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities garage

Open floor plan welcomes you in to this great 4 bedroom 2 full bath home. All of the carpet in this home is brand new! Beautiful laminate floors in the oversized living room make the open flow perfect for entertaining and enjoying the wood burning fireplace. Situated on a large corner lot with front garage access. Easy commute to FM 423, RT 121, DNT and Denton! Close to everything without being in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the town. Great location!