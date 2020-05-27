All apartments in Little Elm
1509 Spoonbill Drive
1509 Spoonbill Drive

1509 Spoonbill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Spoonbill Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous new home, built by Highland Homes. Owners have only live here a few months. Move in ready. Higher ceilings and large windows! 8' upgraded front door, granite counter tops w 42 stained cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances w gas range, kitchen refrigerator stays, stone fireplace, Bay window in Master, separate tub & shower wdual sinks & vanity seating, 16 SEER AC, TANKLESS Water Heater, WIFI programmable Thermo, so much energy efficiency. Don't miss this one! Please note: Not available for move in till August 1 (may be available a few days earlier but it is currently occupied)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have any available units?
1509 Spoonbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have?
Some of 1509 Spoonbill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Spoonbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Spoonbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Spoonbill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Spoonbill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Spoonbill Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Spoonbill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Spoonbill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Spoonbill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Spoonbill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Spoonbill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Spoonbill Drive has units with air conditioning.

