1509 Spoonbill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gorgeous new home, built by Highland Homes. Owners have only live here a few months. Move in ready. Higher ceilings and large windows! 8' upgraded front door, granite counter tops w 42 stained cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances w gas range, kitchen refrigerator stays, stone fireplace, Bay window in Master, separate tub & shower wdual sinks & vanity seating, 16 SEER AC, TANKLESS Water Heater, WIFI programmable Thermo, so much energy efficiency. Don't miss this one! Please note: Not available for move in till August 1 (may be available a few days earlier but it is currently occupied)