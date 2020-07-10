Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

14220 Sugar Hill Dr Available 07/31/20 14220 Sugar Hill Drive - 14220 Sugar Hill Drive is an absolutely stunning four bedroom home complete with media room, upstairs flex space, and MUCH MORE! This gorgeous custom home built by First Texas Homes features the Harvard floor plan and is the perfect space for large family gatherings! Located within the coveted Frisco ISD school system, this home has it all including a water softener system! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call 14220 Sugar Hill Drive home!



