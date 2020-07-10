All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:10 PM

14220 Sugar Hill Dr

14220 Sugar Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14220 Sugar Hill Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
14220 Sugar Hill Dr Available 07/31/20 14220 Sugar Hill Drive - 14220 Sugar Hill Drive is an absolutely stunning four bedroom home complete with media room, upstairs flex space, and MUCH MORE! This gorgeous custom home built by First Texas Homes features the Harvard floor plan and is the perfect space for large family gatherings! Located within the coveted Frisco ISD school system, this home has it all including a water softener system! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call 14220 Sugar Hill Drive home!

(RLNE5808588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have any available units?
14220 Sugar Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have?
Some of 14220 Sugar Hill Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 Sugar Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14220 Sugar Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 Sugar Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 Sugar Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 Sugar Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

