1400 Puerto Lago Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE MONEY IN THIS HOME IN SUNSET POINTE! Nice large home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 living areas, 2 Dining areas, includes a large upstairs gameroom. Big downstairs Master Bedroom and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint and newer flooring. Kitchen includes granite countertops and large breakfast area. Cast stone wood burning fireplace. Nice fenced backyard. Community Pools, fishing ponds, parks, walking trails, sports fields, etc... Come see today! (Please note that there is not a sign in the yard).