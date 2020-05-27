All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1400 Puerto Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1400 Puerto Lago Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:57 AM

1400 Puerto Lago Drive

1400 Puerto Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1400 Puerto Lago Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE MONEY IN THIS HOME IN SUNSET POINTE! Nice large home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 living areas, 2 Dining areas, includes a large upstairs gameroom. Big downstairs Master Bedroom and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint and newer flooring. Kitchen includes granite countertops and large breakfast area. Cast stone wood burning fireplace. Nice fenced backyard. Community Pools, fishing ponds, parks, walking trails, sports fields, etc... Come see today! (Please note that there is not a sign in the yard).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have any available units?
1400 Puerto Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have?
Some of 1400 Puerto Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Puerto Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Puerto Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Puerto Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Puerto Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Puerto Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District