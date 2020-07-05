All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 13033 Palmera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
13033 Palmera Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

13033 Palmera Drive

13033 Palmera Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13033 Palmera Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand-new construction of Beazer Homes Summerfield.Brand-new stainless-steel appliances have been ready in the home, include fridge, washer, dryer etc. This great lake view home has 3 beds, 2 baths, fireplace, patio and 2 cars garage in the new community Valencia on the lake. It has upgraded to ceramic tile throughout the house. No Carpet. The open kitchen with a granite center island and breakfast area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and bathroom features dual vanity sinks and shower. HOA Amenities include pools, parks, outdoor and hiking trail. this home helps you having a healthier and quieter lifestyle and saving you thousand dollars on your utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 Palmera Drive have any available units?
13033 Palmera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 13033 Palmera Drive have?
Some of 13033 Palmera Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 Palmera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13033 Palmera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 Palmera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13033 Palmera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13033 Palmera Drive offers parking.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13033 Palmera Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13033 Palmera Drive has a pool.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive have accessible units?
No, 13033 Palmera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13033 Palmera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13033 Palmera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13033 Palmera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District