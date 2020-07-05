13033 Palmera Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful brand-new construction of Beazer Homes Summerfield.Brand-new stainless-steel appliances have been ready in the home, include fridge, washer, dryer etc. This great lake view home has 3 beds, 2 baths, fireplace, patio and 2 cars garage in the new community Valencia on the lake. It has upgraded to ceramic tile throughout the house. No Carpet. The open kitchen with a granite center island and breakfast area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and bathroom features dual vanity sinks and shower. HOA Amenities include pools, parks, outdoor and hiking trail. this home helps you having a healthier and quieter lifestyle and saving you thousand dollars on your utility bills.