Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lot of natural light. Features include separate utility room, breakfast nook, small office or library room. Kitchen with walk in pantry, cabinets for storage, garage has additional cabinet storage space. Master suite has a spacious bath with separate shower and walk in closet.

Cozy front porch and a covered deck in the backyard. Backyard also has additional storage shed.

Includes full size washer, dryer and refrigerator.