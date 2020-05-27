101 Meadow Bend Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable property in great location! A cozy formal living or dining space with bay windows welcomes you into the home. Neutral two tone paint continues throughout giving the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts bar seating, ample counter space and rich cherry cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook with widow seat over looks looks family room with gas fireplace. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized yard with patio space. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing. Pets case by case.



PMI North Texas

2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Phone: +1 469-656-8400