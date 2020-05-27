All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:37 AM

101 Meadow Bend Trl

101 Meadow Bend Trail · No Longer Available
Location

101 Meadow Bend Trail, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable property in great location! A cozy formal living or dining space with bay windows welcomes you into the home. Neutral two tone paint continues throughout giving the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts bar seating, ample counter space and rich cherry cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook with widow seat over looks looks family room with gas fireplace. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized yard with patio space. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing. Pets case by case.

PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have any available units?
101 Meadow Bend Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have?
Some of 101 Meadow Bend Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Meadow Bend Trl currently offering any rent specials?
101 Meadow Bend Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Meadow Bend Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Meadow Bend Trl is pet friendly.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl offer parking?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not offer parking.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have a pool?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not have a pool.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have accessible units?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Meadow Bend Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Meadow Bend Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

