417 Inspiration Drive

Call Paul at 512-293-8578 for easy showing. Home is ready for immediate move in. Check out the awesome amenities and community here... https://santaritaranchaustin.com/. This lovely three bedroom two and a half bath home in Santa Rita Ranch gives you access to a ton of amenities like water park, pool, gym, trails, and more! Open floor plan features a large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet storage. The large master suite has his/her sinks, large walk in shower, and huge walk in closet. Utility room contains cabinets for storage and a counter for folded clothes, storage, etc... Bonus office too. No rear neighbors. Pets considered on a case by case basis.