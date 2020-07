Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH LEASE OF 12 MONTHS OR LONGER!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 2016 construction, 3 bed / 2.5 bath duplex unit in Liberty Hill! Two story unit, all hard flooring downstairs, all bedrooms upstairs. Features a roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, upstairs laundry closet with room for a full size washer/dryer, attached 2- car garage and private fenced rear yard. Quick access to 183 and Pet Friendly!