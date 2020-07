Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

1.5 story home,Immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath,Huge Kitchen with island offering Granite counter tops, custom paint in and out. Double Vanity in master bathroom with large walk in closets and Separate shower and Tub. Hand scraped wood floors in Living and formal dining. 4th room has full bath and closet, can be a bedroom, gameroom or media, whatever you need it to be. Enjoy the beautiful community pool within walking distance.