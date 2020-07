Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 4 Bed 2 Bath, Backs Up To Greenbelt! This home has an open concept floorplan, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Family room with a cozy decorative gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and countertop space, built-in microwave, and breakfast bar. Master suite complete with large bay window, separate shower, and garden bath. Great backyard, perfect for entertaining!