All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 417 Perkins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
417 Perkins Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

417 Perkins Drive

417 Perkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

417 Perkins Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Special-500$ OFF on 1 month rent if moving in before end of July. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood has everything you are looking for a perfect retreat. Spacious bedrooms,Updated finishes and windows galore.Gray walls and white trim throughout the house give a very fresh and modern feel.The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Spacious Master Retreat features a sitting area,garden tub,and a custom closet.Brand new carpet throughout the house.Covered Patio and a landscaped backyard to enjoy those warm Texas nights perfect for family play, gardening,and entertaining. Walking and jogging trails,pools, parks, tennis and basketball courts, Great schools, great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Perkins Drive have any available units?
417 Perkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 417 Perkins Drive have?
Some of 417 Perkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Perkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Perkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Perkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Perkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 417 Perkins Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Perkins Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Perkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Perkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Perkins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 417 Perkins Drive has a pool.
Does 417 Perkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Perkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Perkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Perkins Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Perkins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Perkins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District