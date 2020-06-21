417 Perkins Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Special-500$ OFF on 1 month rent if moving in before end of July. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood has everything you are looking for a perfect retreat. Spacious bedrooms,Updated finishes and windows galore.Gray walls and white trim throughout the house give a very fresh and modern feel.The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Spacious Master Retreat features a sitting area,garden tub,and a custom closet.Brand new carpet throughout the house.Covered Patio and a landscaped backyard to enjoy those warm Texas nights perfect for family play, gardening,and entertaining. Walking and jogging trails,pools, parks, tennis and basketball courts, Great schools, great location.