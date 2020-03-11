All apartments in Lantana
390 Conroe Circle
390 Conroe Circle

390 Conroe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

390 Conroe Circle, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY RENTAL IN AWARD WINNING LANTANA! A great find in Lantana! This beautiful single story home has only had one owner. It is located in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard. It has been meticulously maintained and is ready for long term tenants. A great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and many upgrades. This fantastic home also includes a Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. This is a desired neighborhood that has great schools. Don't miss this one! Front yard maintenance and access to amenities is included in the monthly HOA. $55 PER PERSON APPLICATION FEE (ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Conroe Circle have any available units?
390 Conroe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 390 Conroe Circle have?
Some of 390 Conroe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Conroe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
390 Conroe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Conroe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 390 Conroe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 390 Conroe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 390 Conroe Circle offers parking.
Does 390 Conroe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Conroe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Conroe Circle have a pool?
No, 390 Conroe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 390 Conroe Circle have accessible units?
No, 390 Conroe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Conroe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Conroe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Conroe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Conroe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

