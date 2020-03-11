390 Conroe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME! FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY RENTAL IN AWARD WINNING LANTANA! A great find in Lantana! This beautiful single story home has only had one owner. It is located in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard. It has been meticulously maintained and is ready for long term tenants. A great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and many upgrades. This fantastic home also includes a Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. This is a desired neighborhood that has great schools. Don't miss this one! Front yard maintenance and access to amenities is included in the monthly HOA. $55 PER PERSON APPLICATION FEE (ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18)