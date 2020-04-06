Gorgeous home with hand-scraped wood floors throughout the entire downstairs. High ceilings with skylight in kitchen to bring in lots of natural light. New carpet and paint entire house in Nov. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Fireplace with natural stone and gas burning logs. Large game room upstairs. Master bath with large garden tub and large closet. Backyard backs up to greenbelt for additional privacy. Office has french doors opening to covered front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have any available units?
1570 BONHAM Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have?
Some of 1570 BONHAM Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 BONHAM Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1570 BONHAM Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.