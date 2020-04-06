All apartments in Lantana
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

1570 BONHAM Parkway

1570 Bonham Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Bonham Parkway, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home with hand-scraped wood floors throughout the entire downstairs. High ceilings with skylight in kitchen to bring in lots of natural light. New carpet and paint entire house in Nov. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Fireplace with natural stone and gas burning logs. Large game room upstairs. Master bath with large garden tub and large closet. Backyard backs up to greenbelt for additional privacy. Office has french doors opening to covered front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have any available units?
1570 BONHAM Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have?
Some of 1570 BONHAM Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 BONHAM Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1570 BONHAM Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 BONHAM Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1570 BONHAM Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1570 BONHAM Parkway offers parking.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 BONHAM Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have a pool?
No, 1570 BONHAM Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1570 BONHAM Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 BONHAM Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 BONHAM Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 BONHAM Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

