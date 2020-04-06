1570 BONHAM Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous home with hand-scraped wood floors throughout the entire downstairs. High ceilings with skylight in kitchen to bring in lots of natural light. New carpet and paint entire house in Nov. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Fireplace with natural stone and gas burning logs. Large game room upstairs. Master bath with large garden tub and large closet. Backyard backs up to greenbelt for additional privacy. Office has french doors opening to covered front porch.