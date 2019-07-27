1525 Presley Way

This home has beautiful curb appeal! It features a beautiful open floor plan with hand scraped hardwood floors. When you first enter the home there's a executive study with high ceilings and french doors that ca be used as an office or a craft room. The master suite and a secondary bedroom are on the first floor. Secondary bedroom could be used for nursery or mother-in-law suite. The second floor has a media room and a second living area. Also three spacious bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
