1525 Presley Way

This home has beautiful curb appeal! It features a beautiful open floor plan with hand scraped hardwood floors. When you first enter the home there's a executive study with high ceilings and french doors that ca be used as an office or a craft room. The master suite and a secondary bedroom are on the first floor. Secondary bedroom could be used for nursery or mother-in-law suite. The second floor has a media room and a second living area. Also three spacious bedrooms.