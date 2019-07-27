All apartments in Lantana
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

1525 Presley Way

1525 Presley Way · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Presley Way, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
media room
This home has beautiful curb appeal! It features a beautiful open floor plan with hand scraped hardwood floors. When you first enter the home there's a executive study with high ceilings and french doors that ca be used as an office or a craft room. The master suite and a secondary bedroom are on the first floor. Secondary bedroom could be used for nursery or mother-in-law suite. The second floor has a media room and a second living area. Also three spacious bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Presley Way have any available units?
1525 Presley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1525 Presley Way have?
Some of 1525 Presley Way's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Presley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Presley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Presley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Presley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1525 Presley Way offer parking?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Presley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Presley Way have a pool?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Presley Way have accessible units?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Presley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Presley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Presley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

