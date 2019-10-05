1411 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities guest suite

Beautiful Highland Home located in award winning Lantana Community.This light,bright 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has everything you are looking for in your new home.Beautiful inside-outside living,Open Floorplan and a Secluded Backyard with Gorgeous Wooded Scenery.Prepare meals in the huge kitchen boasting granite countertops,gas cooktop,huge island,pantry & a breakfast bar that opens to the family room offering a cozy gas log fireplace & recent carpet.Unwind in the large master suite featuring dual vanities & a walk-in closet.A split-level second bedroom suite offers privacy and space,ideal for a grown up child or guest suite.Great Covered Patio & Porch and a beautifully landscaped yard to enjoy those warm nights.